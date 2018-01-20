Team Kazakhstan scoops second bronze at Judo GP 2018 in Tunis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Serikzhanov won the second bronze medal for the national team of Kazakhstan in Men's 66 kg competition at the IJF Tunis Grand Prix 2018, SPORTINFORM reports.

Serikzhanov won the first three fights of the tournament but lost to Japanese Taro Fujisaka in the semi-finals. In the bronze final, however, Yerlan defeated Issa Issayev of Russia, thus, securing the second bronze for Team Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev also became a bronze medalist of the Grand Prix in Men's 60 kg.



