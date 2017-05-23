Team Kazakhstan to play in two stages of Eurochallenge
15:38, 23 May 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the next season Kazakhstan national hockey team will play in two stages of Euro Ice Hockey, which will be held in South Korea and Poland, sports.kz reports.
Location: South Korea (city to be announced later)
The preliminary dates: December 11-17, 2017.
Participants: Kazakhstan, South Korea, Poland, Belarus.
Location: Poland (city to be announced later)
The preliminary dates: February 12-18, 2018.
Participants: Kazakhstan, Italy, Poland, Hungary.