Team Kazinform 2nd at SPORTINFORM CUP in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first friendly football tournament SPORTINFORM CUP timed to the 20th anniversary of Astana has been held in Astana today, SPORTINFORM reports.

The tournament brought together teams of Khabar and QAZSPORT TV channels as well as journalists of Kazinform International News Agency and SPORTINFORM.



Attending the tournament was President of the Astana Football Federation Malik Khassenov.



He revealed the plans of the AFF to launch regular football tournaments among Kazakhstani journalists. The federation is ready to provide necessary assistance in this respect.



The first semifinal clash saw SPORTINFORM and Kazinform International News Agency fighting for the berth in the final match of the tournament. Kazinform claimed victory outscoring SPORTINFORM 4:2.



As for the second semifinal, Khabar defeated QAZSPORT with the same score.



The final match between Khabar and Kazinform proved to be very dynamic. Although, Kazinform lost to Khabar 3:4, its striker Viktor Alexeyev was named the best player of the tournament.



