Team USA says goodbye to Winter Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team USA said goodbye to the 28th World Winter Unviersiade in Almaty city by releasing a video, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan has been great! The crowds have been amazing. They just cheered us on really hard at the base of the mountain. So, it's been great! Thank you to all the fans and Kazakhstan for putting this on!" one of the athletes said in the video adding that locals cheered on every nation.



The American athletes also praised Almaty residents for being really friendly and welcoming.



Team USA that ranked 23rd in the overall medal tally consisted of 73 athletes. They hauled two medals - one silver and one bronze.



The 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty city was held from January 29 till February 8, 2017.