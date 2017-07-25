Teams confirm EXPO-2017 Football Cup rosters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The teams participating in the EXPO-2017 Football Cup announced their rosters, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The inclusion of Uzbek Azamat Abduraimov and Tajik Mukhsin Mahamadiev in the world's team became a small but pleasant surprise.

The whole composition is as follows: Oleksandr Shovkovskiy (Ukraine), Vincent Candela (France), (Brazil), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Mukhsin Mahamadiev (Tajikistan), Jari Litmanen (Finland), Gaizka Mendieta (Spain), Jean-Pierre Papin (France), Hernan Crespo (Argentina), Azamat Abduraimov (Uzbekistan).

The main star of the German national team at the tournament is 1990 world champion, Guido Buchwald. The team also includes Richard Goltz, Fabian Ernst, Marco Reich, Dariusz Wosz, Michael Schultz, Tim Borowski, Thomas Brdaric, Matthias Herget, Holger Fach, Christian Rahn, Dieter Burdenski.

Italy's roster looks even more impressive: Marco Balotta, Simone Braglia, Francesco Colonnese, Luigi Di Biagio, Angelo Carbone, Stefano Eranio, Dino Baggio, Angelo Di Livio, Marco Delvecchio, Pietro Vierchowod.

The composition of the national team of Portugal is as follows: Neno, Paulo Santos, Fernando Meira, Paulo Madeira, Luis Miguel, Bruno Basto, Pedro Mendes, Maniche, Nuno Assis, Ricardo Rocha, Nuno Valente, José Dominguez;.

Russian will be represented by Alexander Filimonov, Dmitri Khlestov, Dmitry Sennikov, Akhrik Tsveiba, Evgeniy Aldonin, Konstantin Golovskoy, Valery Karpin, Roman Shirokov, Sergei Kiriyakov, Viktor Bulatov and Marat Izmailov.