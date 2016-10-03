Teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disney released the first teaser trailer for the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment of the highly successful franchise. The film is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Lenta.ru.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds out that he is chased by his old nemesis merciless Captain Salazar along with his crew of ghost pirates. They are determined to kill all pirates at sea. Sparrow can survive only with the help of the Trident of Poseidon, an artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas.



Johnny Depp will return as the beloved character of eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow. His will be joined by Oscar winner Javier Bardem as the film's main villain. Geoffrey Rush, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites and Orlando Bloom are to star as well.



