Teatro alla Scala to performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The brilliant performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 became a special event in the cultural life of Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Last night the Great Hall of Astana Opera exploded with thunderous applause to the legendary maestro Zubin Meta, soloists, the chorus and symphony orchestra of the legendary Milanese Teatro alla Scala.

As it was reported, the theatre's tour to Astana was organized as part of EXPO-2017 culture program with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The final symphony of Ludwig van Beethoven was included in the theatre's tour program because its main theme which is the brotherhood of nations and a call to unite is especially consonant with the idea of EXPO-2017. As the organizers note, when choosing this work the musicians also took into account that the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is widely known as a politician, striving for good, world without war and unity.

The Symphony No. 9 will be performed on the stage of the Astana Opera once again on September 9, concluding the tour of the famous Italian theater in Kazakhstan.