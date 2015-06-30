Technical colleges of Kazakhstan to teach according to new programs since 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Technical colleges of Kazakhstan will be teaching according to new programs since 2015, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yesengazy Imangaliyev told at the CCS media briefing.

"According to the Ministry of Investment and Development, 257 regional and republican projects requiring 46600 people for their implementation will be implemented in 2015-2019. In particular, contracts in the sphere of technical and vocational education between "Kasipkor" Holding and 10 partner colleges on development of technical colleges of Kazakhstan have been signed," he said.

According to him, 8 new educational programs with the consideration of international practices and requirements of the industrialization are being developed in Kazakhstan now. Another 16 educational programs will be developed in 2017-2018. Two colleges start new 8 programs this year.