ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delft University of Technology (Dutch: Technische Universiteit Delft) also known as TU Delft, is the largest and oldest Dutch public technological university, located in Delft, the Netherlands.

It counts as one of the best universities for engineering and technology worldwide, typically seen within the top 20. It is repeatedly considered the best university of technology in the Netherlands, the official website of the Bolashak International Scholarship reads.



About 21,000 students receive there education, 18% of them are international students.

It offers the opportunity to pursue a Master's Degree at the TU Delft. Scholarships are offered to students for TU Delft engineering faculties, such as Aerospace Engineering (АЕ), Applied Sciences (AS), Architecture and the Built Environment (Arch),Civil Engineering and Geosciences (CEG), Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science (EEMCS), Industrial Design Engineering (IDE), Mechanical, Maritime and Materials Engineering (3mE)Technology, Policy and Management (TPM).