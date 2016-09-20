  • kz
    Teen, 13, drowns in S Kazakhstan region

    15:48, 20 September 2016
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A teenager has tragically drowned in South Kazakhstan region, a source at the regional emergencies department said.

    According to reports, the tragedy occurred in Shardarinskiy water reservoir on Monday. Nurasyl Dauylbai, 13, drowned in the morning. Rescuers found and recovered his body from the water later in the day.

    The regional emergencies department confirmed that 71 people, including 43 children, had drowned in the region this year.

