Teen, 15, dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A teenager has accidentally died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a village in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the 15-year-old teen became a victim of the tragic accident in Turar Ryskulov village on Sunday.

The tragedy happened at an apartment around 11:00 am local time. The emergency response team was summoned to the scene and found the lifeless teenager who reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident is being investigated.