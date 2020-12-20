  • kz
    Teen, 15, dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Turkestan region

    18:55, 20 December 2020
    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A teenager has accidentally died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a village in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the 15-year-old teen became a victim of the tragic accident in Turar Ryskulov village on Sunday.

    The tragedy happened at an apartment around 11:00 am local time. The emergency response team was summoned to the scene and found the lifeless teenager who reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

    The incident is being investigated.


    Incidents Turkestan region Accidents
