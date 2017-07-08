Teen, 15, injured in mass road accident in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An allegedly drunk driver is to blame for a road accident involving six cars in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the accident that left a 15-year-old teenage girl injured happened in the city on late Friday evening.



The Honda Accord driver rammed into a Mitsubishi Galant vehicle at full speed on Abai Avenue, veered off and crashed into three more cars. As the drunk driver was fleeing the scene, he crashed into one more vehicle. The Honda driver is now wanted by the Almaty police.



As a result of the incident, the 15-year-old passenger of one of the cars was hospitalized.



The police are investigating.











