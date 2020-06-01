  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Teen, 17, drowns in Irtysh River

    20:19, 01 June 2020
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A teenager has drowned in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

    The tragic accident happened in the Irtysh River. The 17-year-old was spending time with a group of friends on the riverside and drowned while swimming in the waters of the river.

    Rescuers pulled his lifeless body out of the water later.

    The regional emergencies committee asks the population to use caution while swimming during the swimming season.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!