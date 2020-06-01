Teen, 17, drowns in Irtysh River

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A teenager has drowned in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

The tragic accident happened in the Irtysh River. The 17-year-old was spending time with a group of friends on the riverside and drowned while swimming in the waters of the river.

Rescuers pulled his lifeless body out of the water later.

The regional emergencies committee asks the population to use caution while swimming during the swimming season.