Teen dies, 11 injured in train derailment in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teenager has died as a result of the passenger train derailment in Zhambyl region today, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that eight cars of the passenger train derailed in Shu district of Zhambyl region. two of those cars capcized.



"The accident happened in Shu district of Zhambyl region. Eight cars of the passenger train have derailed. The train was en route from Astana to Almaty. Emergency services are on the way to the scene. A teenager was killed as a result of the accident. 11 people suffered various injuries and were treated at the scene," Ruslam Imankulov, spokesman of the emergencies committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry, told Kazinform correspondent.



Regional hospitals are working around the clock to help all those injured.

The cause of the derailment is set to be determined.