ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A teenager and a man drowned in Atyrau region in one day.

According to the regional emergency service, both tragic accidents happened in the places not suitable for swimming on Wednesday.



The 16-year-old teen drowned while swimming in the Kigach River in Kurmangazinskiy district.



The man, 33, died while bathing in the Ural River in Besekty village. He reportedly died while trying to save two kids.