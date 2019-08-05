Teenager arrested for attempted murder of child at Tate Modern

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern, the Metropolitan police have said, The Guardian reports.

The childwas taken to hospital by the air ambulance after being found on a fifth-floorroof and is in a critical condition, the Met said.

A17-year-old boy remained with members of the public on the viewing platform andwas arrested by police officers on suspicion of attempted murder and taken intocustody.

«There isnothing to suggest that he is known to the victim,» the Met said. The mentalhealth of the suspect is one line of inquiry, although he was at leastinitially detained in a police cell.

The six-year-old boy was with family members at the world-famous artgallery with witnesses reportedly hearing his mother shout «my son, that’s myson» as he fell five floors. The family are being supported by police.

Visitors tothe gallery said they were kept inside as officers dealt with the incident,while others posted images of firefighters and the air ambulance outside thegallery on the South Bank in central London.

The Metsaid: «A teenager has been arrested after a child was thrown from height inSouthwark.

«Policewere called at around 2:40pm on Sunday, 4 August, to reports of a young boythrown from the 10th-floor viewing platform of the Tate Modern in Bankside SE1.

«Officersattended along with colleagues from London ambulance service and London’s air ambulance.

«Thesix-year-old victim was found on a fifth-floor roof. He was treated at thescene and taken to hospital by London’s air ambulance. The boy’s condition iscritical; his family are being supported by police.

«A numberof members of the public are assisting police with witness statements. Visitorsto the gallery have been allowed to leave.»

The TateModern was the UK’s most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited5.9m times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, andwould likely have had thousands of visitors on Sunday.

