    Teenager dropped her 2-year-old brother into river while taking picture

    12:53, 15 June 2016
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 40 policemen and emergency department employees are searching for a 9-month boy who was dropped into a river in Almaty.

    As the municipal internal affairs department told Kazinform, the tragedy occurred yesterday at around 6:00 p.m. in Alma Arasan ravine. The boy was in arms of his 15-year-old sister who wanted to take a picture near the river. Unfortunately, the teenager stood too close to the river. She fell into the water and dropped the boy.

    An operational-search team including 40 policemen and emergency specialists was formed. The search is underway.   

    Almaty Incidents News
