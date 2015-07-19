  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Teenager fatally hit in tragic road accident

    12:29, 19 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A tragic road accident in Atyrau claimed life of a teenager on Friday night.

    According to reports, the accident occurred on July 17. A 19-year-old driver of Chevrolet Cruze lost control of the vehicle and hit two teenage bike riders. One of them aged 14 died right away. The second - 15-year-old teenager sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the regional hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life. The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Regions Atyrau region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!