    Teenager kills parents after they forbid him playing computer games

    14:51, 05 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 15-year old teenager has stabbed his parents because they wouldn't allow him to play the violent video game World of Warcraft.

    The tragedy took place in Turgoyak village, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation. According to Utro.ru, that day the boy came home from school. He got a bad mark and the parents limited his access to a computer. After that the boy stabbed his mother to death. Later, he inflicted several stab wounds to his father as soon as he returned from work. After the offense the teenager was found near a lake where he wanted to drown himself. Fortunately, the boy's father is alive; he is in an intensive care unit. It should be noted that the teenager was an excellent pupil.

    Education Incidents Accidents Education and Science Society
