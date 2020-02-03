  • kz
    Tehran-Bishkek- Dushanbe flight launched

    20:15, 03 February 2020
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's diplomatic mission in Tajikistan announced on Monday that flight between Tehran-Bishkek-Dushanbe has been launched.

    Iran's aviation organization authorized the flight connecting Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to help facilitate travels of nationals and tourists between these countries, IRNA reports.

    Based on the schedule, the flight will be made on Mondays at 4 AM and the returning flight will also be made at 1 PM (local time) from Bishkek on the same date.

    The embassy announced that Dushanbe-Mashad flight had already been kicked off.


