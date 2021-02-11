Tehran, Moscow agree on joint production of Sputnik V in Iran

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to establish joint production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said Wednesday at an online ceremony marking the 42nd anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, TASS reports.

«Our talks on the [Sputnik V] joint production are completed, we will soon witness production of this vaccine in Iran,» he said.

Jalali recalled that the first batch of Sputnik V was sent to Iran after Tehran and Moscow struck a deal to procure the jab. «The second shipment will be supplied in two days,» he informed.

In turn, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov underlined that the cooperation between the national Health Ministries and other relevant agencies engaged in fighting COVID-19 is a very important topic in the bilateral dialogue.

«As you’ve heard, the first batch of the vaccine already arrived in Tehran [on February 4]. New shipments are being prepared now. And we are certain that the efficacy of the Russian vaccine will be duly assessed by our Iranian friends and we will be able to defeat the pandemic with joint effort,» the diplomat stressed.