Tehran reaches agreement with Boeing to buy 100 aircrafts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran has reached an agreement with Boeing for purchase of 100 aircrafts, said Ali Abedzadeh, head of the country's Civil Aviation Organization.

Tehran and Boeing have reached a written agreement on the issue, Abedzadeh said, adding the deal will be finalized once the US Treasury issues the final permission for the deal, Iran's official IRAN newspaper reported June 19.

The agreement was achieved following several rounds of talks between Iran Air (the Islamic Republic's flag carrier) and Boeing officials, Abedzadeh said.

He further said that the reported value of the contract worth $17 billion was not final and more details will be provided after more negotiations.

Abedzadeh added that Boeing has submitted an official request to the US Treasury on final authorization for the aircraft sale.

In mid-June Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi confirmed that Tehran has reached agreement with Boeing to purchase aircrafts.

Boeing also previously told Trend that it was studying the passenger plane needs of Iranian airlines within the licensing process outlined by the US government.

The license permits the company to engage approved Iranian airlines to determine their actual fleet requirements.

The Islamic Republic has announced its need for about 400 passenger planes in the next decade to modernize its ageing fleet.

Iran signed a major deal worth $27 billion with Airbus in January to purchase 118 planes from the company. The deal with Airbus was sealed during a state visit to Paris by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

Source: Trend.az