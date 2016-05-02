Tehran, Seoul to launch direct flight by year&#39;s end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tehran and Seoul will launch a direct flight by the end of this year, said South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kang Ho-in in a meeting with Iran's Minister of Transport Abbas Akhondi.

He added that Iran and South Korea are set to sign two MoUs in the rail transport section, the Iranian government's official website reported May 1.

The MoUs will be signed during South Korean President Park Geun-hye's visit to Tehran, who arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday afternoon, local time.

Geun-hye is the first South Korean president who visits Iran, heading a large business delegation of over 230 executives during the three-day visit.

The first of the projects to become operational is a railway connecting two major Iranian cities Isfahan and Ahwaz, Ho-in said.

The second will be signed with South Korea's Hundai for providing Iran with 450 train wagons, he added.

Iran-South Korea trade turnover stood at $6.1 billion in 2015. The figure was $17.4 in 2011, Before Western countries imposed sanctions against Iran.

South Korea is among the largest importers of Iranian oil.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az