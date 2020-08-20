  • kz
    Tehran to extend coronavirus restrictions for another week

    20:17, 20 August 2020
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of the headquarters for the management of operations against coronavirus in Tehran Alireza Zali announced that coronavirus-related restrictions will be extended for another week in Tehran.

    Zali said only 1/3 of employees will be present in their jobs next week and the rest can work from home, IRNA reports.

    He said that 515 new coronavirus-infected cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours.

    He added on Wednesday eight percent of the walk-ins needed hospitalizations and that 480 people received outpatient services.

    Zali said that the condition of the infection in Tehran has still no tangible change and that Tehran is a red zone in this aspect.

    Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that 153 more Iranians had died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bringing the total deaths to 20,125.

    Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 153 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 20,125.

    She added 2,444 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,132 of whom have been hospitalized.


    World News Coronavirus
