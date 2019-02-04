Tehran to host 1st ever Central Asian indoor track & field contests

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Tehran is to host the first ever indoor track and field contest among Central Asian countries in the second half of February this year, IRNA reported.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstani, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are to attend in such contest but presently all except Uzbekistan have voiced readiness to partake.

Asian track and field championship will be held in Doha of Qatar within coming months.