Tehran to host Kazakhstan-Iran business forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 6-8, a delegation of the Ministry of Investments and Development headed by Minister Asset Issekeshev will visit Tehran, Iran.

The forum will be organized by the Baiterek National Managing Holding and KAZNEXINVEST National Agency for Export and Investments. During the event, Kazakhstan and Iran will discuss the issues of further cooperation in infrastructure, industrial and other joint projects.

The Iranian side will be familiarized with Kazakhstan’s investment potential and the measures of governmental support of foreign investors. More than 40 representatives of major Kazakhstani enterprises and Iran’s top-150 companies will attend the event.

Source: Press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development