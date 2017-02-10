Tehran welcomes joint railcar production with Astana

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Managing Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Saeid Mohammadzadeh met and talked with Kanat Kalievich Alpysbayev, Chairman of the Management Board President of JSC NC KTZ, Kazakhstan's national railway organization.

Mohammadzadeh underlined that the country required 3,000 passenger and 28,000 cargo railway carriages, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency .



He said Iran would provide necessary support in case a joint Iranian and Kazakh firm plans to manufacture railroad cars once technical approval and pricing is carried out by RAI experts.



The official further expressed RAI's readiness to offer facilities to cargo owners in Amirabad and Incheboron ports.



Also at the meeting, Alpysbayev said nearly 2.3 million tons of goods were transferred from Iran to Kazakhstan last year indicating a 16% growth compared with the earlier year.



The Kazakh official expressed hope that reinvigoration of relations between the two countries' railways as well as elevation of the share in railroad transit will realize the aim of transferring 3.3 million tons of commodities.