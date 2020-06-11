  • kz
    Temirtau mayor beats coronavirus

    18:11, 11 June 2020
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Temirtau city Galym Ashimov is planning to resume his work next week after being home quarantined with COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The mayor reported the coronavirus infection over a week ago. The Karaganda region's press service confirmed the news later.

    According to the acting mayor of Temirtau, Miras Kuttybai, Ashimov's last PCR test came negative.

    No coronavirus-positive cases have been reported among the workers of the city administration.


