Temirtau mayor beats coronavirus

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Temirtau city Galym Ashimov is planning to resume his work next week after being home quarantined with COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The mayor reported the coronavirus infection over a week ago. The Karaganda region's press service confirmed the news later.

According to the acting mayor of Temirtau, Miras Kuttybai, Ashimov's last PCR test came negative.

No coronavirus-positive cases have been reported among the workers of the city administration.