Temperature drop expected in Kazakhstan on Apr 4-6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Atmospheric fronts associated with the Mediterranean cyclone will cause precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Along with precipitation, mostly in the form of rain, gusty wind will batter most parts of the country. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the north, whereas torrential rain, thunderstorm and hail are forecast for the south.



Additionally, meteorologists predict that temperatures will dip as low as 0, -5°C in northern Kazakhstan.