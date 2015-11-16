Temperature to drop to -20 in Kazakhstan next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The northern regions of the country will have truly winter weather over the next days.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, the Siberian anticyclone continues to affect the weather in Kazakhstan causing snowfalls and blizzards in the country. Moreover, it also results in -20 degrees temperature at night in many regions of the country, and no changes are expected during the next few days.

Another cyclone is forming in the south of the Caspian Sea that will move towards the southern regions of the country. Therefore, heavy precipitation, snow, rain and strong wind are forecast for the southern region over the next several days.