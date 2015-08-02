Temperatures topping 40C expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A record breaking heat wave is sweeping across four regions of Kazakhstan, according to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Interior.

The temperatures are expected to jump above + 40 + 42 °C in Atyrau region. PH heat index in Aktobe and Mangystau regions will reach + 41 + 45 °C. Daytime temperature for Karaganda region is forecasted to hit 41°C. The heat wave is expected to last until the end of the next week and spread through the country.