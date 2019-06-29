Temporary camp with sleeping accommodations arranged in Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM - A temporary camp has been organized in Arys town for those whose dwellings were destroyed, Kazinform correspondent cites Serik Kalkamanov, Advisor to the Governor of Turkestan region.

"At a school of Arys, we have arranged a temporary camp for those people whose houses were completely destroyed or burned down. There is a canteen, which provides hot meals three times a day, sleeping accommodations for 800 people, and kids' playrooms," Serik Kalkamanov wrote on Facebook.



The residents of Arys began returning home early Friday morning.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.