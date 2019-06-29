  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Temporary camp with sleeping accommodations arranged in Arys

    11:17, 29 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ARYS. KAZINFORM - A temporary camp has been organized in Arys town for those whose dwellings were destroyed, Kazinform correspondent cites Serik Kalkamanov, Advisor to the Governor of Turkestan region.

    "At a school of Arys, we have arranged a temporary camp for those people whose houses were completely destroyed or burned down. There is a canteen, which provides hot meals three times a day, sleeping accommodations for 800 people, and kids' playrooms," Serik Kalkamanov wrote on Facebook.

    The residents of Arys began returning home early Friday morning.

    It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Turkestan region Arys explosion Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!