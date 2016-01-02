Ten best sportsmen of Kazakhstan in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We present our version of Top10 Kazakhstani sportsmen of 2015.

1. Gennady Golovkin - WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF Middleweight Champion (34-0, 31KOs) world champion. Crown Boxing crowned Gennady Golovkin (GGG) as "Boxer 2015".

2. Ilya Ilyin is two-time Olympic champion in weightlifting. Ilyin has won two Olympic championships and four world championships. He is currently the world and Olympic record holder in both the clean and jerk (233 kg) and the overall total (418 kg) in the 94 kg class. On the 15 of November 2014, Ilyin clean and jerked 242 kg setting a new world record in the -105 kg class. He is Kazakhstan's first two-time Olympic champion. On December 12, 2015 at the President's Cup in Grozny, Russia, Ilyin set 2 world records in the 105 kg class -clean and jerk (246 kg) and the total of (437 kg).

3. Kanat Islam is Kazakhstani boxer, owner of an impressive list of sports regalia, including a bronze medal at Olympic Games in Beijing. He is acting junior middleweight champion - 18 fights and 18 victories in the professional ring. Islam occupies 5th position in his weight category in WBA ranking. In 2010, Kanat Islam moved to Kazakhstan. He lives and trains in the United States. He was captain of Astana Arlans.

4. Yeldos Smetov was the first Judo athlete of the country who won the gold medal at the World Judo Championship. The event was held in Astana in August 2015.

5. Denis Ten - Sochi Olympics bronze medalist. In December 2015 he won the tournament Golden Spin of Zagreb, Croatia.

6. Elizabet Tursynbayeva - a rising star of Kazakhstan figure skating. For the second time she won the championship of Kazakhstan on figure skating which took place on 20-21 December in Kyzylorda. Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva won silver at the traditional Croatian figure skating tournament. Elizabet was ranked third after the short program and rose to the second place after the free skate scoring 176.33 points in total.

7. Zhanbota Aldabergenova is a Kazakh freestyle skier. She was born in Shymkent. She competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics, where she placed sixth in the women's aerials. Zhanbota won bronze and silver medals at the European Cup in Finland on 5-6 December 2015.

8. Zhazira Zhaparkul is winning "silver" of World Weightlifting Championships for the second year in a row. In 2015 Zhazira became the silver medalist of the world championship in weightlifting in the weight category of up to 69 kg. The event took place in Houston, US.

9. Nijat Rahimov - Kazakh weightlifter, who won the first "gold" at the World Cup in Houston (The United States). Nijat performs in the weight category up to 77 kilograms.

10. Aleksander Zaichikov is another Kazakhstani weightlifter who made a sensation in Houston. He won the gold medal in the weight category up to 105 kg.