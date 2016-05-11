Ten finalists of Eurovision 2016 announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First ten finalists of the Eurovision 2016 song contest were announced yesterday in Stockholm, Sweden. These are:

Samra from Azerbaijan, song: Miracle

Sergey Lazarev from Russia, song: You are the only one

Douwe Bob from the Netherlands, song: Slow Down

Freddie from Hungary,song: Pioneer

Nina Kraljić from Croatia, song: Lighthouse

ZOË from Austria, song: Loin d'ici

Iveta Mukuchyan from Armenia, song: LoveWave

Gabriela Gunčíková from the Czech Republic, song: I stand by

Minus One from Cyprus, song: Alter Ego

Ira Losco from Malta, song: Walk on Water

According to Eurovision.tv, the first ten finalists (beside Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, spain and the UK) will partake in the Grand Final scheduled for May 14, on Saturday. On May 12, the jury will choose another group of finalists in the second Semi-Final tour.

