Ten Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ten Kazakhstanis have recovered from coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, total number of coronavirus recovered patients in Kazakhstan has reached 829 including 229 in Nur-Sultan, 105 in Almaty, 32 in Shymkent, 64 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 57 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 118 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region and 38 in Turkestan region.