  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ten labs to detect COVID-19 to be launched in Kazakhstan

    22:37, 30 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New laboratories for detecting COVID-19 are planned to be opened in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «To date we have 19 laboratories conducting PCR tests. The labs carry out 6 thousand tests per a day. Since January twenty one thousand tests have been conducted,» said the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov at an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

    Thus, according to him, ten additional laboratories will be launched in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and in other regions of the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!