Tender system needs changes - Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed to change the country's system of tender procedure, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He gave the above instruction today following the results of a Government session. In particular, discussing the issue of new educational facilities construction, it turned out that the tenders for the construction in some regions are still underway, although the academic year has already started.

"It turns out that while grown men are playing tender, it is children who suffer. We should do something about this! Children want to study in new schools. As the Head of State instructed, the National Fund allocated the money for Nurly Zhol program, and the money has been transferred to the regions. However, we are still playing tender at the beginning of the academic year. We need to stop it completely!" said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The head of the Cabinet considers it necessary for the vice-premiers to discuss this issue individually with all concerned public bodies.