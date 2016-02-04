Tenge banknotes not to feature signature of National Bank&#39;s head

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From now on the national currency of the Republic of Kazakhstan - tenge will not contain the signature of the Chairman of the National Bank. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree.

Text of the decree was published on the official website of the information and legal system of normative legal acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State amended the Decree № 1193 "On approval of the Concept of design of banknotes and coins of the national currency - Kazakhstani tenge" as of September 25, 2003.

The decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as of January 28, 2016 will become effect from the day of its signing.