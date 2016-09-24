Tenge, rouble to react on ‘sharp' oil prices change - Akishev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM We may calm ourselves saying that oil stopped affecting us, but both the tenge and the rouble will react on sharp fluctuations of oil prices, Daniyar Akishev, Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank said it in an interview with RBC TV Channel.

"Being export-oriented countries, Russia and Kazakhstan will likely depend on these fluctuations. Of course, we may calm ourselves saying that oil stopped affecting us. However, in my opinion, the amplitude of fluctuations is observed now and trend has not been defined. If oil prices change sharply, both the tenge and the rouble will react on it," said Akishev.



The main factors impacting pricing policy in FX market are oil prices and currency rates in countries - trade partners, he added.