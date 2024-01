ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 7.4 million tons of oil was produced in the first quarter of 2018 at the Tengiz oilfield located in the territory of Atyrau region. Tengizchevroil (TCO) LLP produced 7.4 million tons or 59.3 million barrels of crude oil for the past January-March.

TCO sold about 340,000 tons of condensed gas, 2.34 billion cubic meters of dry gas and 630,000 tons of sulphur in the first quarter of 2018, its press service said.