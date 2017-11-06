Tengiz produces 21.4M tons of oil within 9 months

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Tengizchevroil LLP produced 21.4 million tons of oil at the Tengiz field from January to September 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2008, TCO completed the Sour Gas Injection Project and the Second Generation Plant. As a result, the field daily oil and natural gas production reached nearly 75,000 tons (600,000 barrels) and 22 million cubic meters (750 million cubic feet), respectively. From January to September 2017, the crude oil production in Tengiz amounted to 21.4 million tons (171 million barrels)," the company's press service said.

As compared to 2016, the production in Tengiz has slightly increased: 20.3 million tons of oil (160 million barrels) was produced in January-September last year.

TCO exports crude oil through various routes, delivering it via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to Novorossiysk, by rail to Odessa, Taman, and Aktau, and further to Batumi and Kulevi. Presently, Tengizchevroil produces 26-27 million tons of oil at the Tengiz field. After Tengizchevroil's capacity expansion at Tengiz, the production rate will reach 39 million tons per annum.

130 wells have been drilled at the field, and bringing-in of 100 more wells is planned by 2022 according to the drilling program.