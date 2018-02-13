Tengiz produces 28.7M tons of oil in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM In 2017, 28.7 million tons of oil was produced at Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2017, crude oil production at Tengiz field reached 28.7 million tons or 229 million barrels. In 2008, TCO completed the Sour Gas Injection-Second Generation Project (SGI-SGP). As a result, the daily rates of oil and natural gas production have reached nearly 75,000 tons (600,000 barrels) and 22 million cubic meters (750 million cubic feet), respectively," the media office of Tengizchevroil LLP said.

It is to be recalled that the field produced 27 million 560 thousand tons in 2016. Presently, a new plant is under construction in Tengiz, and, after completion of the works, the field's production will reach 39 million tons a year.

The overall amount of discovered reserves of Tengiz reservoir is 3.2 billion tons (25.5 billion barrels). As to Korolevskoye field, there are 200 million tons (1.6 billion barrels) of oil. The total of the recoverable oil reserves of Tengiz and Korolevskoye fields ranges from 890 million to 1.37 billion tons (7.1 to 10.9 billion barrels).