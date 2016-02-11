Tengizchevroil invested in environmental protection $ 3 billion

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP, which develops Tengiz and Korolev oilfields in Atyrau region, has invested $ 3 billion (since 2000) in environmental protection.

According to the press service of the company, since 2000 TCO has invested $ 3 billion in projects aimed at environmental protection. As a result, the company reduced the total volume of flared gas by 85%. Currently TCO recycles more than 98% of associated gas. Since 2000 the total specific volume of emissions per tonne of crude oil decreased by 73%. Thus, as of 2015 average specific volume of TCO emissions per one tonne of crude oil amounted to 2.24 kilograms.

It is worth noting that since 2000 TCO has increased annual crude oil production by 159%. In 2015, the volume of crude oil output equaled 27,160,000 tons (217 million barrels).