Tennis: 2018 champion Naomi Osaka reaches U.S. Open final

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Japan's Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open final for the second time Thursday after the 2018 women's singles champion beat American Jennifer Brady 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3, Kyodo News reports.

Osaka, who won her second Grand Slam title of her career at the Australian Open last year, will face either six-time winner Serena Williams of the United States or Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

World No. 9 Osaka withdrew from the Western and Southern Open final with a hamstring injury just two days before the start of the U.S. Open, played at Flushing Meadows in New York.