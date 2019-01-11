  • kz
    Tennis: Andy Murray could retire due to ‘daily pain'

    18:25, 11 January 2019
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Britain's Andy Murray announced on Friday that "daily pain" might keep him from Wimbledon this year, and floated the possibility of retiring from tennis.

    Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray told a news conference that his hip pain is becoming "unbearable," and the Australia Open may be "his last tournament," Anadolu Agency reports.

    He said: "I have pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better. It hasn't helped loads."

    Murray said he's in a "better place" than he was six months ago, but is "still in a lot of pain."

    "I'm not sure I am able to play through the pain for another four or five months," he stressed, adding: "But, could this be my last tournament? There's a chance of that, for sure."

    Last January, Murray recovered from surgery on his right hip before returning to tennis in June.

    Sport World News Tennis
