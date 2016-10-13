Tennis bad boy back in trouble

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Well that lasted long.

Three days after winning the biggest title of his career in Japan -- and, crucially, keeping his composure in doing so -- Nick Kyrgios was back in trouble.



At the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, the controversial 21-year-old imploded against a player ranked 110th, Mischa Zverev, and exited in merely 48 minutes, losing 6-3 6-1. Towards the end of the drubbing, he was even booed, CNN reports.



Trailing 3-1 and facing a break point in the first set, Kyrgios simply tapped over his serve, began walking to his chair and allowed the German to hit an easy winner past him.



That wasn't it. In no mood to stick around in the second-round clash, Kyrgios later began walking to his chair as soon as Zverev made contact with a serve, hit an exhibition like 'tweener' approaching the net under little pressure and opted for a drop-shot return on the final point of the encounter.



According to AP, the display prompted one fan to yell out, "respect the game." Kyrgios shouted back, "You want to come here and play?"



In his briefing with reporters, Kyrgios said he didn't think he owed it to the supporters to put in a better performance.



"I'm good at hitting a tennis ball at the net. Big deal. I don't owe them anything," he was quoted as saying by AP. "If you don't like it, I didn't ask you to come watch. Just leave."



Kyrgios then apologized on Twitter.



