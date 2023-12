ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Polish teen Iga Swiatek beat the US’ Sofia Kenin in straight sets to lift the French Open women’s singles title on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Swiatek beat Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in Paris for the first tour title of her career.

The 19-year-old also became the first man or woman from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles championship.