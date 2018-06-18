Tennis: Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas out of WTA Top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has lost 9 spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The top 3 of the rankings hasn't changed, however, Kazakhstani tennis players had their ups and downs in the rankings.



Romanian Simona Halep still holds onto the №1 spot of the world rankings, followed by Wozniacki and Muguruza, ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.



After suffering an injury in Nottingham and leaving the tournament there early, Zarina Diyas slid 9 spots down to №54 of the rankings.



Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva also lost one spot and landed the 57th line of the rankings.



Guzel Ainitdinova of Kazakhstan plummeted down the rankings this week losing 86 spots. She is ranked 507th in the world this week.