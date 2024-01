ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarusian tennis player Egor Gerasimov toppled Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin to win the President's Cup in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №160 Gerasimov routed Kukushkin in a three-set match 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.



The prize fund of the tournament totaled $225,000.