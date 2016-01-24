  • kz
    Tennis: Nishikori storms in to Australian Open quarterfinals

    13:55, 24 January 2016
    Photo: None
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - Japan's world No. 7 Kei Nishikori defeated 10th-ranked Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Kyoso reports.

    Nishikori won 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours to make the last eight in Melbourne for the second year in a row. Nishikori will face either Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic or Frenchman Gilles Simon in the next round.
    "It felt very good (to win) especially against Jo. It's great to win in straight sets and I thought I played a good match today so I am very happy to go into the quarterfinals," Nishikori said on court in the post-match interview.

    Sport World News News
